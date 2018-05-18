World's most expensive and obscenely luxurious bike unveiled

All about the limited-edition bike here

When the Swiss watchmaker and jeweller Bucherer and the boutique Harley-Davidson teamed up together, they created a customised Harley-Davidson “Blue Edition” — the one-of-a-kind, jewel-embedded motorcycle worth $1.79m (£1.33m).

The limited edition bike took around 2,500 hours of manpower to complete.

As the only motorcycle in the world to have an engine that is illuminated from inside, the masterpiece also has unique jewellery embellishments on it and gold-plated screws integrated into the tank.

“It was a long road,” says Samir Merdanovic, head of manufacture movements at Carl F. Bucherer, of the development process. “The holder, for example, also serves as a watch winder. The watch is therefore wound regularly and continues to run, even if the motorcycle is not ridden for an extended period.”

“We are pleased to be able to contribute our long-standing experience and close relationship with our partners in order to create exclusive and unique watches and products as part of the Bucherer Blue Editions,” added Patrick Graf, CCO at Bucherer. “This allows us to appeal to customers around the world who want to stand out from the crowd and live the Blue Editions lifestyle.”