Splashing out: Southerners are Britain’s biggest spenders on gifts

On average southerners have spent over £580 on a gift for a loved one

Brits have been found to do many things in the name of love, but the latest research finds that southerners has topped the ranks on spending the most on a present (£582.20) for their other half.

The survey, conducted by voucher discount site, MyVoucherCodes, looked to discover how much money we typically spend on gifts for our partners. Northerners have spent on average over £100 less than the south with their most expensive gift around the £490 mark (£489.27).

Out of the south, the south east is found to be the most lavish, spending over £620 (£621.27) on a loved one, with Londoners coming in at a close second purchasing something only £10 cheaper (£611.92) than their neighbours.

It turns out, the south is extra generous during their partner’s birthday, with 39 per cent saying they spent more on a birthday present than any other occasion. The data shows that over a quarter of southern couples have spent over £320 on one birthday present.

It was also discovered that men spend the most on their significant other for special occasions – as much as £230 more than the opposite sex in some cases.

In fact, men were found to be the biggest spenders whatever the occasion – they averaged £100 higher on the most expensive Christmas, Valentine’s Day and birthday presents.

Chris Reilly, Managing Director of MyVoucherCodes commented: “As a nation, we love to surprise our loved ones with thoughtful gifts, however our research shows that Brits are perhaps a little overgenerous when it comes to buying them.

While it can be fulfilling to purchase something of extravagance, the findings reveal that most Brits would happily accept a present on the cheaper end or at least matching the value of the last present they received themselves. Rather than break the bank, loved ones can save money and indulge their other half at the same time.”