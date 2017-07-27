Electric cars woo more customers

New study reveals

Consumer searches for electric vehicles have increased 38 per cent year-on-year for the first part of 2017, according to online car and van retailer, Motors.co.uk.

Please find below a comment and stats from Motors.co.uk in relation to the government’s move to ban new diesel and petrol cars and vans in the UK from 2040.

Dermot Kelleher, director of marketing and business intelligence at Motors.co.uk, said: “While there may have been some concern about the reliability and practicality of electric vehicles when they were introduced in the UK, we are now seeing momentum for wider adoption.

“Manufacturers are making these vehicles more affordable by diversifying their product lines with electric versions of popular models featuring long-lasting batteries, while consumers are increasingly becoming more aware of their carbon footprint.

“We have consistently seen year-on-year increases in electric vehicle views on our website, with searches up 38 per cent year-on-year for the first half of 2017, and while this can be partially attributed to increased choice, it is becoming clear that plug-in cars will only continue to grow in popularity.”