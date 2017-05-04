Meet the FinTech entrepreneur helping UK SMEs with their cashflow

One to watch

We speak to Peter Turvey of Fleximize who are a tech-focussed business lender. This is what they had to say.

VITAL STATISTICS

Company: Fleximize

Fleximize What it does, in a sentence: Fleximize is an innovative, tech-focused business lender, which offers flexible business loans to UK-based SMEs

Fleximize is an innovative, tech-focused business lender, which offers flexible business loans to UK-based SMEs Founded: January 2014

January 2014 Founder/s: Peter Tuvey & Max Chmyshuck

Peter Tuvey & Max Chmyshuck Size of team: 40 employees

40 employees Your name and role: Peter Tuvey, Co Founder and Managing Partner

THE NEED-TO-KNOW

What problem are you trying to solve?

Our company was founded on the belief that small to medium size UK businesses have for too long been limited in their funding options. For years, banking institutions and other traditional lenders have made access to working capital far more rigid and difficult than it should be. Company owners have been put under added pressure by strict repayment deadlines, impersonal service, and a screen that simply says ‘no’.

Our mission is simple: we want to revolutionise the world of business funding for SMEs by providing a suite of truly flexible funding options, tailored to the unique needs of every business and with complete transparency. As the UK’s first revenue-based finance provider, we make our decisions based upon multiple factors and look for a reason to say ‘yes’ for every application.

How big is the market – and how much of it do you think you can own?

The alternative finance industry is only going to keep growing. I would like to think that in the next three years we’d have a £250m portfolio of funded businesses and a minimum of five new creative loan products for SMEs. We would also like to be trading in two or more new countries.

How do you make money?

Our loans come with a competitive interest rate starting from 1.5 per cent per month. Whilst we do turn a profit, our customers are not subject to any hidden fees and there are no penalties for early repayment.

Who’s on your team that makes you think you can do this?

In just over two years Fleximize has grown into a business with over 40 members of staff, eight of which followed me from my previous business venture. The company’s success is testament to their dedication, hard work and collective focus.

Who’s bankrolling you?

Fleximize’s seed funding originally came from the companies’ three co-founders, with added funding from investment funds and high net worth individuals. We have just secured an additional £16.3m, which should allow us to substantially increase our lending capacity and propel us towards a lending goal of more than £100m to SMEs by 2019.

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs trying to secure that kind of finance?

Raising additional investment to secure growth is arguably the biggest challenge for most business owners. First impressions matter when meeting investors and it is vital to have a comprehensive and presentable business strategy and vision for your company.

What metrics do you look at every day?

Profit margin, because a business needs to know if it is making money and how much it can afford to spend to fund the company’s future growth. I regularly monitor outgoings, cash flow and check KPIs. Another key metric constantly focus on is the number of applications we received and from what source. This way we can see exactly what sector and particular businesses need alternative finance the most and develop our product offering to reflect this.

What’s been the most unexpectedly valuable lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Surround yourself with the best possible people, both internally and externally. Spend less time talking and more time listening to what they have to say! After all, it doesn’t matter who comes up with the next brilliant idea as long as someone does.

What’s been your biggest mistake so far?

Whilst confidence is an important quality when it comes to growing two businesses in very competitive industries, it can be easy to become blinded by one’s self-confidence. As much as you might think you can do it all on your own for the first year, the reality is that you’re going to need more than one helping hand, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

What do you think is on the horizon for your industry in the year ahead?

After Brexit and with the upcoming election, it is hard to say with any certainty where the market will be. However, with the increasing difficulty and unwillingness of banks and traditional lenders to finance SMEs, the demand for our product is set to increase.