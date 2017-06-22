The great big office sweep British bosses are asking 55 per cent of employees to do this

Revealed…

More than half of British workers have been asked to clean their place of work by their boss despite it not being in their job description, according to new research.

A survey of 1,000 UK workers carried out by interiors etailer Furniture123.co.uk, found British employees are losing 13 working hours per year cleaning their office or workspace.

Despite 85 per cent claiming their company employs a cleaner, employees across the UK spend 3 minutes per working day on average cleaning their office or workspace.

Cleaning desks topped the list as the most common cleaning task UK workers are asked to carry out, with 85 per cent doing this weekly.

52 per cent of employees say they are asked to clean communal kitchen or food preparation spaces every week, while 47 per cent say they are asked to vacuum weekly.

Less common but still interestingly, 17 per cent say they are asked to take time out of their working week tending to the office plants, while an unfortunate 15 per cent even have to clean the bathroom that they share with colleagues on a weekly basis.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at Furniture123.co.uk said: “It is really interesting to see how many British workers are being asked to carry out cleaning tasks by their employers.

“Not only are staff carrying out tasks outside of their job description, it’s eating in to their normal working hours, which in turn will be costing businesses.

“It’s fair enough for employers to ask their staff to keep their office or workplace tidy and do their best to limit the amount of cleaning required, but it’s likely in most cases to be more cost effective in the long run to hire a professional cleaner to carry out tasks such as vacuuming, and leave workers to do the job they are hired to do.”

The data revealed those who work in marketing are the most eager cleaners, the average cleaning time rose to 17 hours annually for this industry, compared to those who worked in financial services where the average yearly cleaning time fell to just nine hours.

If you are asked by your employer to clean, which cleaning tasks do you carry out in your place of work on a weekly basis?

Cleaning desks – 85 per cent Cleaning the kitchen – 52 per cent Vacuuming – 47 per cent Loading and emptying the dishwasher – 51 per cent Emptying bins and recycling – 47 per cent Tending to office plants (removing dead leaves, watering etc.) – 17 per cent Cleaning the bathroom – 15 per cent Cleaning windows – 11 per cent Tidying communal areas – 10 per cent Mopping – 8 per cent

Furniture123 is an etailer of affordable, yet stylish home furnishings for every room in the house, which can be purchased through its website.

For more information, visit www.furniture123.co.uk.