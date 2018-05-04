Twitter alert: Bug exposes log-in details of 336m users?

Social network has urged users to change passwords ‘as a precaution’

In a rather alarming email this morning, many Twitter users woke up to an alert from the social network urging them to change their passwords after a glitch caused some to be stored in readable text on its internal computer system rather than disguised by a process known as “hashing”.

And while Twitter has fixed the bug and has seen “no indication of breach or misuse”, it has requested its 336m users to still change the password “as a precaution”.

Twitter’s chief technology officer Parag Agrawal had disclosed in a blog post last evening: “We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone,” Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a Tweet. “As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

The blog did not say how many passwords were affected. A person familiar with the company’s response said the number was “substantial” and that they were exposed for “several months.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also tweeted: