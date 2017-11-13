Revealed: Over a third of workers are unhappy in their current role

With the majority on the search for better opportunities

As the year draws to a close, a recent study from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job site, has found that over a third (39.9 per cent) of the nation’s professionals are unhappy in their current roles. What’s more, 96.7 per cent of these workers said that they’re looking for a new job as a result.

The survey of 1,200 professionals sought to explore job satisfaction amongst UK workers, and found that over two thirds (68.6 per cent) have had a job that made them miserable at some point in their career. And, with almost two out of every five (39.9 per cent) admitting that they’re unhappy in their current role, the study identified the top 10 industries most affected by low job satisfaction:

Marketing – 57.1 per cent Legal – 54.5 per cent Hospitality – 53.3 per cent Accounting – 50 per cent IT – 50 per cent Recruitment – 46.2 per cent Engineering – 44.8 per cent Charity – 43.8 per cent Agriculture – 42.9 per cent Retail – 42.1 per cent

Respondents were also asked to share the feelings they had because of a job that making them miserable. The top emotions they experienced were anger (44.2 per cent), fatigue (42.4 per cent), boredom (39.2 per cent), judgement (29.6 per cent) and sadness (26.2 per cent).

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s concerning to learn that so many professionals are unhappy in their current roles. While the prospect of a wave of candidates all looking for a new job is great if you’re recruiting, it’s less positive if you’re losing members of your workforce as a result. We spend too much time at work to not enjoy what we do, so it’s important that your staff are feeling happy and productive. Otherwise you could find that your employees are looking elsewhere for a more fulfilling opportunity.”

Furthermore, professionals that are unhappy in their jobs stated that the top reason behind this was the unfulfilling work that they’re currently doing (34.9 per cent). After this, a third (33.7 per cent) were let down by the lack of development opportunities available to them and over one in 10 (11.3 per cent) don’t like the company they work for.

Biggins concludes: “It’s clear that today’s workers place importance on job satisfaction and career progression. Make sure you’re offering regular opportunities for training and that promotions are given where staff deserve them. It’s also important that you create a happy and friendly environment for your staff. This will help to ensure you have a dedicated and long-standing workforce.”