Iceland named Britain’s best online store for the third year running

Iceland is delighted to have been named Britain’s top online store in the annual Which? supermarket survey for the third consecutive year. The company once again beat stiff competition from established industry heavyweights Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, and also from newcomer Amazon Fresh.

Iceland achieved an overall customer score of 74 per cent with five-star ratings for its convenient delivery slots and drivers’ service, and four-star ratings for its range of products, value for money, and the quality of both its own label and fresh products.

Iceland was also ranked fifth in the Which? in-store supermarket table with a customer score of 65%, putting it ahead of all the Big Four UK food retailers: Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

The Which? customer score is derived from a survey of 6,800 members of the public in October 2017, and is based on a combination of customer satisfaction with a supermarket and the likelihood that they would recommend it to a friend.

Iceland Managing Director Nigel Broadhurst said: “We are naturally delighted to have been recognised once again as Britain’s best online store in the annual Which? supermarket survey. This adds to the accolades we won last year as Online Supermarket of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards, and Online Retailer of the Year at the IGD Awards - a new award based on real customer satisfaction as measured by the IGD’s ShopperVista monthly shopping tracker.

“Growing recognition of the great products and outstanding service we offer is reflected in the rapid growth in registrations for our online platform, with its easy-to-use website, good availability of convenient delivery slots, and friendly and helpful drivers. We are also pleased by confirmation that our in-store experience beats that of all the Big Four supermarkets.

“The Power of Frozen allows us to offer a unique range of great quality food from all over the world, all year round. We are also a business that is and has always been committed to doing the right thing, most recently reflected in our aim to eliminate plastic packaging from our own-label range by 2023. We look forward to welcoming many more new customers to enjoy the Iceland experience, both in-store and online, in the year ahead.”