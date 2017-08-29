Consumers want personalised communications

According to new research

Almost two-thirds of consumers say companies, retailers or brands send them too many irrelevant communications, according to new research.

According to the survey by Conversant, Epsilon and LoyaltyOne, 87 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds are more likely to shop at a retailer if it gives them personalised offers.

Just under 60 per cent of younger shoppers want these personalised offers through their mobile device, compared to just 20 per cent of baby boomers the findings revealed.

The report also confirmed that shoppers are continuing move away from the highstreet in favour of shopping online.

It found 80 per cent of consumers now buy online and have their purchases delivered and 75 per cent compare product prices online.

Elliott Clayton, VP of Media UK, Conversant, said: “Consumers expect a lot more from brands today. They certainly do not want to be inundated with mass, irrelevant communications and it is only by focusing on true personalised communications that brands will be able to build a mutually beneficial relationship with consumers.”

Clayton added: “Though most consumers are buying online, the purchasing process is still operating across multiple channels. Retailers and brands need to have an ongoing one-to-one conversation with consumers across all consumer devices, including offline.

“Using data is key for brands to stop just serving up the same ads and instead have tailored messages to reach consumers on an individual level across all channels.”