Fresh new strike threat on London’s Night Tube

There could be further disruption to the Tube network…

The Night Tube is facing threats of strike action after only being in operation for six months.

The RMT have ordered a strike ballot among Night Tube drivers, the result is expected to be cleared on the 14 March.

The ballot has come about over a complex dispute due to working conditions and overtime pay.

Mick Cash, the RMT leader, said the Night Tube agreement is “blatantly discriminatory”. This is due to the fact that it prevents promotion and overtime does not come into effect until a driver has exceeded 35 hours a week.

He also stated that this prevents overtime being paid if there is a late finish due to disruption to a service.

The Night Tube opened last August after many years of dispute.

Cash said: “It is outrageous that London Underground (LU) have decided to discriminate against their Night Tube drivers.”

“This is a senseless and damaging policy that picks out one group of staff for negative treatment and of course the drivers are angry and that is why we are balloting for action.”

“RMT would call on LU to see sense, stop these stupid attacks on career progression and fair reward for overtime working and confirm that this discrimination against the Night Tube drivers has been lifted.”