Britain's most famous railway stations including London Waterloo and Paddington could be SOLD OFF for billions

Some of Britain’s busiest railway stations could be sold off by Network Rail in a bid to better its balance sheets.

Network Rail chief executive Mike Carne said the network operator could raise as much as £1.8bn through the sale of 7,500 properties.

Stations to be put on the market include London Waterloo, London Paddington and Birmingham New Street.

In a statement, Network Rail said: “We are looking to generate some £1.8bn of funds from our property assets by 2019, enabling us to invest in building a bigger, better railway.

“We’re taking a long hard look at which assets, ensuring we keep what we need to grow and expand the railway, but then looking at ways we can realise best value from the rest to reinvest.”