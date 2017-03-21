Anti-Heathrow expansion campaigners step up their fight against third runway

The latest…

Campaigners who are opposed to the Heathrow expansion are stepping up their fight against a third runway.

A total of 18 local groups have come together to form the No Third Runway Coalition. It will lead efforts to lobby MPs, councils and officials.

Tania Mathias, Conservative MP for Twickenham, said: “Every community affected is concerned about the increase in noise and air pollution and the financial costs for all taxpayers.”

Stop Heathrow Expansion, HACAN, Teddington Action Group and Brentford-based BASH Runway 3 are among the groups combining.

Full-time co-ordinator Robert Barnstone said: “We will increase our lobbying of MPs and be mounting a major campaign to get as many residents as possible to respond to the current consultation,”

