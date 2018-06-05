These pet-friendly, UK firms are in the race to win £75,000 prize

Selected out of 102 applicants

From 102 applicants globally, all focused on supporting and accelerating initiatives to harness the power of pet-human bond, London-based Purina has shortlisted five finalists, two of which are from the UK, for the first ever £75,000 prize.

The manufacturer of pet products chose the finalists for the Purina BetterwithPets Prize, in collaboration with Ashoka, a pioneer in the field of social entrepreneurship.

Medical Detection Dogs and Canine Hope both submitted entries that showcased the importance of working dogs and the benefit they can have in the health and rehabilitation sector.

While Medical Detection Dogs is hoping to further its research into the powerful scenting ability of dogs to help detect the early stages of Parkinson’s disease in patients, Canine Hope provides a proven programme of trauma recovery, resilience and personal development for survivors of sexual violence, with the help of rescue dogs.

Calum Macrae, Regional Director for Purina UK & Ireland said: “It’s fantastic to have two inspiring UK organisations doing such challenging, important work, among the final five on our shortlist. All of our finalists demonstrated how harnessing the pet-human bond in an innovative way can help lead to positive changes in communities to benefit us all. We look forward to hearing more about the impact of their programmes at the BetterwithPets Forum, where participants from across Europe will also have the chance to network, connect and learn how social innovation can benefit the wider pet community.”