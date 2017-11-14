Theresa May accuses Russia of election meddling, 'planting fake stories'

UK would protect itself and its allies, warns May

In her strongest attack on Russia yet, Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Moscow of meddling in elections and carrying out campaign of cyber espionage.

May has also issued a stern warning over attempts to “threaten international order” and said that UK would do ‘what is necessary to protect ourselves’ from the disruption from Moscow. This comes just a month before Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is due to visit Russia.

Addressing business figures at a banquet last evening, May said Vladimir Putin’s government was trying to “undermine free societies” and urged him to step back from efforts to “weaponise information” through fake news, hacking and electoral interference.

She further said that Russia could be a valuable partner of the West but only if it “plays by the rules”.

Addressing Moscow directly, May said: “We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed. Because you underestimate the resilience of our democracies, the enduring attraction of free and open societies, and the commitment of Western nations to the alliances that bind us.

“The UK will do what is necessary to protect ourselves, and work with our allies to do likewise.”

Her comments are in stark contrast to those of President Donald Trump who said last week how he believed in Putin’s denial of intervening in the 2016 US election.