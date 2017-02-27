The funniest Pancake Day jokes!

Try some of these out

It’s Shrove Tuesday on the 28 February which means we can all eat as many pancakes as we like, take a look at these funny/slightly cheesy Pancake Day jokes!

1. Did you hear about the angry pancake? He just flipped.

2. What did the young pancake say to the old burnt pancake? I don’t like your flip side.

3. How do you make a pancake smile? Butter him up.

4. What’s the best pancake topping? More pancakes.

5. Did you know today is Pancake today, apparently it just creped up on us…