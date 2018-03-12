Street-food catering business raises £680,000 in new funding round

UK startup emerging as a fast growing food-tech business in Britain

Street-food catering platform, Feast It, has secured £680,000 investment, which it aims to use for national expansion. Over the last one year, Feast It has grown around 400 per cent and secured a total of £1m investment over the past 12 months.

Aiming to serve over 3,000,000 portions of food in 2018, Feast It provides hassle-free, customisable event catering — from a 20 person dinner party to 40,000 people festivals. Feast It works with over 300 caterers in the UK, including Patty & Bun, Hummus Bros, Grind, Hola Guacamole and The Prosecco Van.

Founded by childhood friends, Digby Vollrath and Hugo Campbell, the startup was originally built on a simple idea to bring catering in to the 21st century, hand-pick the country’s best suppliers and make them instantly accessible to anyone, all while desperately trying to impress their mums along the way.

Co-founder Digby Vollrath says: “The UK events industry was worth over £42.3bn[8] in 2017, with catering alone valued over £1.5bn[9]. Match this with an ever-increasing appetite for exciting and quality food at any event, it’s not surprising we’ve seen an explosion in consumer demand for the very best suppliers. There are over 7,000[10] companies offering catering in the UK and with so much choice and noise in the industry, there is a clear need for a platform to make people’s lives easier. Feast It hand picks the best possible suppliers, big or small, with the simple aim of taking the hassle out of organising events. We’ve done everything from a 20 person dinner party to a 40,000 person festival so far!”

Co-Founder Hugo Campbell adds: ‘From my perspective, the most satisfying part of Feast It has been the feedback we’ve received from event organisers, from those organising their 100th corporate event to first time brides organising small weddings, saying that we’ve allowed them to relax in the build up to the event. Event organising can be hugely stressful, so if we’re helping people on that front, while bringing great food at the same time, job done!”