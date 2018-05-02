Sir Nick Clegg-backed London startup raises $17m

Find out the details here

Within two years of its launch, homecare startup Cera has closed Series A funding round with record $17m. Key investors include Guinness Asset Management, Yabeo and Kairos.

Cera is a London-based homecare provider that uses state-of-the-art technology to improve quality and efficiency, matching those needing social care with a highly experienced carer, at the right time, in the right place.

The announcements comes just days after the startup announced that Deputy Prime Minister Sir Nick Clegg had joined as its Chairman of the Advisory Board. Sir Nick Clegg, chairman of Cera’s Advisory Board, added: “The confidence shown by Cera’s investors, and the launch of a ground breaking new social care package shaped flexibly around people’s daily needs, shows how Cera is emerging as one of the most innovative social care providers in the country. I am confident that as we continue to strike the right balance between technology-enabled innovation and affordable, high quality care, the company will go from strength to strength.”



The startup will use the funding to expand its services further across the UK, launching in three more cities including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham via an innovative ‘buy and build’ strategy. The funding will also help Cera launch a new model of social care ‘CeraFlex’ and its continued investment in AI.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, co-founder and CEO of Cera, added: “Our funding will allow us to transform the accessibility and affordability of homecare for thousands of vulnerable people like never before, all at the touch of a smartphone. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the business as we grow our team, expand internationally and, with CeraFlex, embark on arguably the biggest change to elderly care provision in a century - offering care that’s always there, at a fraction of the cost”.