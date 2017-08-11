Mayor wants to make London world’s first National Park City

Find out more..

London Mayor Sadiq Khan unveiled plans to help make the capital the world’s first National Park City today.

Announcing a New £9million Greener City Fund to boost trees and green infrastructure the Mayor said they will use planning regulations to protect the Green Belt, introduce new ‘green roofs’ (roofs covered with grass and), green walls, ‘rain gardens’ and habitats for wildlife across new developments in the capital.

Local groups can apply for the first £1m of grants to plant neighbourhood trees and maintain green community areas.

The Mayor’s strategy proposals are designed to help London towards this goal and the aim of launching London as a National Park City at an international Summit in Spring 2019.

The proposals include highlighting areas of London that should be priorities for green infrastructure investment and targeting ‘grey’ areas to make them greener. He also plans to set up a Green Spaces Commission to work with environmental experts to help boroughs attract investment, and transform and preserve their parks and green spaces.

Khan said: “London is home to outstanding green spaces that I want to protect, invest in and improve as we aim to become the world’s first National Park City.

“We can also increase the amount of greenery in the city by installing many more green roofs and making our streets greener. From our famous Royal Parks, to our much-loved community gardens and urban nature reserves like Woodberry Wetlands, this ‘green infrastructure’ is a vital asset that improves air quality, boosts quality of life, conserves wildlife and attracts thousands of visitors.

“I’ve set out my plans to improve London’s environment by fighting pollution, tackling waste and promoting cleaner energy so we can make London a healthier city that adapts to the impacts of climate change. I want to hear your views and ideas about how we can make London the greenest city in the world.”