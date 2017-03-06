It's British pie week, check out these fun pie facts

7 facts you need to know about pies!

Today British Pie week kicks off, here are some fun facts about pies.

1. The oldest pie filling and indeed recipe is Goats cheese and honey. This dates to the second century B.C, later the Egyptians used a filling of honey or figs.

2. In the 12th Century the most common filling for pie was fowl, with the legs hanging out to use as handles to eat the pie.

3. Meat pies appeared as early as the 12th Century in the UK. The crust of the pie was referred to as a coffyn, which were given to servants or beggars.

4. Fruit pies or tarts were first made in the 1500s. English tradition credits with the first cherry pie to Queen Elizabeth I.

5. In 1644 Oliver Cromwell banned the eating of pies as a pagan form of pleasure, restoration leaders lifted the ban on pie in 1660.

6. 75 per cent of the British public enjoy eating pie at least once a month. 79 per cent of people are willing to pay more money for a homemade pie.

7. The most expensive pie sold for a staggering £8,195 which is £1,024 per slice to only 8 guests in 2005 at the Fence Gate Inn, Lancashire. The filling was wagyu fillet of beef with matsutake mushrooms a £4,000 of premium red wine.