British food brand to be sold in £210m deal

Sold to Nomad Foods

British frozen food brand, Aunt Bessie’s, is set to be sold to Nomad Foods in a £210m deal.

The US-listed investment business has agreed to buy the brand, currently owned by Yorkshire-based William Jackson Food Group.

Nicholas Oughtred, chairman of William Jackson Food Group, said: “As a responsible business owner we must do what we believe is right for every one of our businesses and this sale presents a great, long-term opportunity for Aunt Bessie’s.

“Aunt Bessie’s has come a long way with us. We’ve invested heavily in developing the business and the brand, and Nomad Foods is well placed to take the business even further.

“Nomad Foods is a well-known food group with a strong commitment to the frozen category, incredible experience, scale and investment capabilities and I’m sure Aunt Bessie’s will continue to thrive.”

Aunt Bessie’s currently employs around 400 people.