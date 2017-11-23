Best Christmas cocktails London has to offer!

Watch out this space

With the festive celebrations nearly in full swing, we bring you some of our favourite Christmas tipples.

Go check out!

Fig Poppa at Dirty Bones

Dirty Bones will be upping the festivities this year with their Fig Poppa cocktail (£9). Made with Bulleit bourbon, Pedro Ximinez sherry, cinnamon, figs, lime and Fee Brother’s plum bitters, the cocktail is served on the rocks with a rosemary spring and cinnamon stick to finish. The cocktail will be available across all Dirty Bones restaurants.

Frenchie Covent Garden

Frenchie’s eggnog (£12), now available at Frenchie Covent Garden by Gregory Marchand, is a creamy and warming holiday cocktail made of cognac, dark rum, Frangelico, walnut liqueur, eggs and spices.

Natale a Casa Cocktails

This year the team at Radici want to replicate the things we love about Christmas at home without the stress that comes with preparing it yourself. Natale a Casa, meaning ‘home for Christmas’, will be a relaxing space and comforting menu in the middle of the city, where guests can sit back and enjoy some delightful Campari based cocktails and a selection of Chef Patron Francesco Mazzei’s Calabrian-inspired cicchetti. The festive cocktail selection, from renowned mixologist Simone Caporale, includes Red Winter (Campari, amaro Montenegro, Cointreau, fresh citrus); Nutty Natale (frangelico, bulleit rye, honey, apple) and of course the Italian favourite aperol spritz.

Arctic Cocktails at Lodge d’Argent

Following the success of last year’s Lodge d’Argent winter pop up, City restaurant Coq d’Argent will once again be creating a magical winter wonderland on its rooftop for the festive season, this time with an Arctic theme. A brand new cocktail list has been created by Bar Manager Filippo Testa to reflect the colours of the Northern Lights in hues of green, blue and purple with such examples as Green Sky with Hennessy fine de Cognac, Jasmine, and Chandon; Star Walk with Hennessy fine de Cognac, Finca Malbec, creme de figue, vanilla, lemon, glitter jam and raspberries; and for something extra warming Arctic Wilderness, a unique hot cocktail combining Hennessy Cognac, grape tea, moscat sweet wine and ginger candy syrup.

Festive Flavours at Conrad London St James

This year at Conrad St James’ Blue Boar Bar, there will be a choice of four festive cocktails to get you in the Christmas spirit. Combining wintery spices and flavours associated with the time of year, the choices include; Winter Sunshine (Chairman’s Spiced Rum, Homemade Christmas Syrup and Apple Liqueur, topped with G. H. Mumm Champagne); Holly Jolly (White Bacardi Rum, infused with Cinnamon & Orange, mixed with Double Cream, Khalua Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, Rose Syrup and Advocat); Twinkle, Twinkle (Gin, Apple Liqueur, Pear Purée and Spiced Sugar Syrup); and Baby, it’s cold outside (Absolut Blue Vodka with Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur and Cointreau, garnished with Chocolate Powder).

Whiskey in the Woods at Old Bengal Warehouse

Revellers should head to Old Bengal Warehouse this Winter where, in collaboration with Woodford and Old Forester, the team have created a warming festive terrace, Whiskey in the Woods. The Rye Nogg (£11.50), a take on the classic eggnogg, is an indulgent mix of Woodford Rye, Frangelico, caster sugar, egg yolks, and double cream.

Rotunda at the Four Seasons Hotel

This Winter, Rotunda at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square is honouring the location’s history with a new bar menu, inspired by the 1920s collective ‘The Bright Young Things.’ Serves include Nutcracker, blending pistachio, liquorice, mead and Johnnie Walker Gold, its name a historical wink aimed at London’s bar-propping flappers and the slang they used.

