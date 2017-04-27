Konica Minolta sets the standard for customer service using Cognito iQ applications and Panasonic Toughpad tablets

Here’s how

Konica Minolta Business Solutions, a leading document and print solutions and services provider, has set the industry standard for customer service using Cognito iQ’s software applications and Panasonic Toughpad tablets.

Using the combination of Cognito iQ technology and Panasonic Toughpads, Konica Minolta has re-engineered the way it works to improve customer service, increase productivity and transform employee engagement.

The 280 field service technicians use the Cognito iQ solution for the latest in workflow management giving them a real-time feed to and from head office via the Panasonic Toughpad tablets.

The implementation of Cognito iQ Operational Performance Management, the latest in field workforce analytics, has given Konica Minolta unparalleled visibility of their engineering operation; resulting in a 30 per cent increase in productivity, increased customer satisfaction and reduced staff turnover.

At an operational level, the engineers now have all the tools they need at their fingertips to make a fast and efficient service call when visiting any one of Konica Minolta’s multifunctional devices or printers at businesses across the UK.

Ged Cranny, Head of Service at Konica Minolta, said: “Having the combination of the Cognito iQ platform and the Panasonic Toughpad tablets has dramatically changed the working life of our engineers.”

“Previously they would be laden down with tools, manuals, laptops, phones and PDA’s. Now they have access to job lists, stock lists, online manuals, email, conferencing facilities and can even take photographs and videos from one single device using the consolidated workforce management platform.”

“Through analysis of the field operation, Konica Minolta has managed to reduce travel times per job by 3 minutes. Customer satisfaction scores, measured using Net Promoter Score, are consistently high. And perhaps the most surprising outcome has been employee engagement; engineer attrition reduced by 50 per cent within 18 months and recruitment costs at zero.”

For the Konica Minolta technicians, the tablet and application provide everything they need for a fast and efficient service call.

The touchscreen Panasonic Toughpad tablet is easy to use and tough enough to stand up to the regular knocks and scrapes it receives on the road. Using the application, technicians receive their work schedule, can record information, check parts availability and the latest information and stay in touch with the office all in real-time. All this means improved first-time fix rates, providing customers with increased reliability and a better experience.

Using the Cognito iQ and Panasonic solution, Konica Minolta has seen benefits in three key areas: Customer Service, Productivity and Employee Engagement.

Since the technology was first introduced, Konica Minolta has seen:

A 31 per cent increase in the number of jobs completed per month.

A 16 per cent rise in customer satisfaction scores.

A 9 per cent increase in average worker performance scores

Video Case Study

For the full video case study visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD-w742_u0c