Here's what's costing businesses a lot of money 

Two thirds (64 per cent) of UK IT decision makers say their organisation is losing out on revenue as it doesn’t have the required cloud expertise. The research – part of a new report commissioned by Rackspace® in collaboration with academics from the London School of Economics – also found that this lack of expertise is stifling creativity, with 67 per cent of IT pros saying they could bring greater innovation to their organisation with the right cloud insight*.

The Cost of Cloud Expertise report looks at the wider implications of the cloud skills gap and provides a route for businesses to tackle the realities of modern IT and the resulting skills gap.

Consisting of research amongst 950 IT decision makers and 950 IT pros – as well as in-depth conversations with IT leaders – in large enterprises around the world, the study uncovers current and future trends incloud expertise.

Beyond innovation and growth, around half (46 per cent) of UK IT decision makers believe a lack of skills is causing a lag in their organisation’s ability to deploy cloud platforms, with only 28 per cent saying it wasn’t a problem. Two thirds (64 per cent) also believe they need to invest more in their workforce to meet the developmental challenges of cloud computing.

These challenges are backed up by a separate study, which found that over three quarters (77 per cent) of UK CIOs are finding it difficult to establish which cloud services are suitable for their business, and how to implement them[1].

Lee James, chief technology officer at Rackspace EMEA, said: “While the rise of Artificial Intelligence and automation may cause some to think that human insight is less important, our report shows that this is not the case. With the cloud now underpinning business transformation, the growing technology skills gap means organisations must have a strategy to access the expertise needed. Those that don’t will struggle to be competitive and innovative.”