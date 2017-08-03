Globally recognised leaders come together to navigate uncertainty ahead

Leadership Conference, London - 16 October 2017

The Leadership Conference brings together renowned military, government and industry leaders to share business transformation success stories achieved through strategic leadership.

The inaugural Leadership Conference 2017, sponsored by Virgin Money, brings together leaders from rapidly changing industries who integrate strategic leadership to keep up with the fast pace of change and prepare for ever more complex challenges. The conference specifically addresses how to remain agile and competitive in uncertain times ahead.

Delegates who are successful or aspiring leaders in their own right, representing a cross section of industries and sectors, will take away nuggets of leadership experience and insights, and have the opportunity to share ideas and experiences, have discussions, learn from each other, and become part of an ever more important forum and platform.

This annual event - the only conference of its kind being held this year in the UK - brings together many high-profile leaders and delegates, and will be instrumental in raising the bar to provide companies with the intelligence they need to create and develop leading-edge strategic leadership business models for their organisations to flourish and grow in a turbulent economic environment.

Bestselling author, Johnny Mercer MP, who will open the event on the day, confirms speakers including George Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Editor, Evening Standard; General David Petraeus, former Head of CIA and Chairman, KKR Global Institute; Jayne-Anne Gadhia, Chief Executive of Virgin Money; Simon Blagden, Chairman, Fujitsu UK; Bill Holford, Director Central Government, Defence & Police, BT; and Ryan Ramsey, Head of Electricity Construction, National Grid.

The Leadership Conference will generate vibrant and productive debate to identify defining leadership attributes that can change the direction of an organisation, and directly relate to delegates’ current and pressing business concerns in times of major uncertainty and change.

Johnny Mercer encourages anyone with an interest, or responsibility, in leadership to come along. “There is a real opportunity here to discover and take forward those nuggets of leadership that transcend any career field you happen to be in, to learn from some of the best strategic leaders and thinkers of our generation, share ideas and network with like-minded colleagues and peers.”

Key themes that will be addressed during the conference include:

Defining strategic leadership and its increasing importance to achieve success

Key qualities and attributes of great leadership

Marrying ethics with competitive advantage

Turning current challenges into competitive advantage

Understanding how successful leaders inspire and foster innovation

Lessons learned and advice for young future leaders

The evolving role of business leaders during the next five years

The Leadership Conference is being delivered in aid of Walking With The Wounded with speakers giving their time to help raise funds for four innovative programmes that help wounded veterans return to work.

Johnny Mercer, said: “A fantastic military charity.”

“Set up by a friend of mine, Ed Parker, this charity does amazing things for our wounded service men and women, helping them get back into employment.

“One of the single biggest factors in keeping veterans’ lives and families together is having a job, and our conference is a tip of the hat to the incredible work they do.”