Women in the UK outperform men in seed crowdfunding

New report shows that while more men use seed crowdfunding more than women, women are more successful in reaching their finance goals than men

Female-led crowdfunding campaigns in the UK were 29% more successful at reaching their funding target than male-led campaigns

While men typically seek higher funding targets, female-led projects in the UK achieve a greater average pledge amount: on average each individual backer contributes $78 to women and $69 to men (a difference of 13%)

Men use seed crowdfunding substantially more than women and raise significantly more finance than female-led campaigns; 85% of campaigns in the UK raising over $1 million were male-led campaigns

The joint report from PwC and The Crowdfunding Centre, Women Unbound: Unleashing female entrepreneurial potential, explores the experience of women in achieving finance raising success through seed crowdfunding compared with more traditional finance raising routes.

The report findings, which are based on two full years of seed crowdfunding data (2015-16) tracked by The Crowdfunding Centre, include the results of over 19,066 seed crowdfunding campaigns from some of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the UK.

