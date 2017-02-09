Lending Works becomes first major P2P platform to launch new ISA

Investors, rejoice

Lending Works, the first peer-to-peer lending platform to have insurance protecting lenders against certain borrower default risks, today becomes the first major UK platform to launch an Individual Savings Account (ISA).

The new peer-to-peer lending ISA - which is better known as the Innovative Finance ISA or IFISA - is a new category of ISA set up exclusively for P2P lending. The IFISA can only be offered by platforms who have attained both full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and subsequently ISA Manager approval from HMRC.

Lending Works received confirmation of both permissions in late 2016, and the company has now become the first member of the industry-body Peer-to-Peer Finance Association (P2PFA) to launch the new ISA product.

Nick Harding, founding CEO of Lending Works, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Lending Works ISA, giving investors the opportunity to earn higher rates of interest by using their ISA allowance to invest in peer-to-peer loans. This launch comes in response to unprecedented demand by investors, who are looking to new asset classes for income growth, at a time when other investments and bank savings accounts are often delivering mediocre returns, if at all.

“Our lenders tell us that they are crying out for yield generating products, such as our ISA. As the first major UK peer-to-peer platform to launch an IFISA, we are focused on developing a world-class customer experience and look forward to seeing our investors reap the benefits.”