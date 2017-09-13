Entrepreneur report reveals confidence among SMEs

According to Hiscox

An international study by specialist global insurer Hiscox reveals a confident tone among small businesses, with two-thirds (67 per cent) reporting revenue growth and more than seven out of ten (71 per cent) expanding their customer base in the past year. US and Spanish firms top the revenue growth tables. By contrast, in the UK there is a modest decline in the numbers reporting revenue growth.

Economic recovery is finally being translated into solid jobs growth in the small business sector. One in six firms (16 per cent) has added staff and more than a quarter (27 per cent) plan to hire in the year ahead.

Millennials (those in their 20s and 30s) are leading the upswing. They are significantly more likely to be optimistic about the year ahead and to report an improvement in their personal finances.

The ninth annual HiscoxDNA of an Entrepreneur Report is based on responses from 4,000 small business owners and senior managers in six countries - 1,000 each from the UK and US and 500 each from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It provides a unique window into the world of the entrepreneur – and serves as a barometer for the financial health of the small business sector.

Bronek Masojada, CEO at Hiscox, said: “The report demonstrates that small businesses are now getting their share of growth in all the countries covered. It shows too there is a new generation of risk-takers coming through who are clearly prospering.

It reveals for the first time there is a dynamic core of entrepreneurs, engaged in more than one business, who are likely to be leading the way with exports and innovation. These are the wealth generators on whom our future growth depends, and policy-makers should take note.”

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Millennials are prospering:

Half of under-30s (50 per cent) and 46 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 say they are better off than a year ago. That contrasts with a third or less of older respondents. There is a similar generation gap when it comes to optimism for the year ahead.

Livewire core of serial entrepreneurs:

Over a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents currently operate more than one business. They are a dynamic bunch, making up more than a third (35 per cent) of those planning to introduce a new product and nearly half (48 per cent) of exporters. They are mainly to be found among the under-40s and those running the larger companies in the study.

Business concentration a concern:

One in six small firms (16 per cent) is dependent on one customer for half or more of its revenue. The average respondent relies on its biggest customer for over a quarter (26 per cent) of its revenues, but the figure is higher among sole traders (29 per cent). The problem is most acute in the transport and business services sectors.

Mounting cost of cyber-attack:

One in eight firms (13 per cent) has suffered a cyber-attack, up from 11 per cent a year ago. Nearly half of those firms (48 per cent) say it resulted in a serious loss, up from 26 per cent in 2016.

Growth across the board:

Two-thirds (67 per cent) of firms report increased revenue. The figures are highest in the US (72 per cent), where both investment spending and export activity have surged, and Spain (71 per cent). More Dutch and French firms (67 per cent and 62 per cent respectively) also report sales growth, underlining the recovery in the eurozone. While the numbers are down marginally in the UK (from 64 per cent to 61 per cent) the proportion reporting profit growth is marginally higher (62 per cent vs 61 per cent a year ago).

Political instability an issue:

The number of UK and US firms saying political instability is having an impact on their business has jumped sharply – from 22 per cent to 31 per cent in the UK and from 31 per cent to 36 per cent in the US. The numbers are significantly higher in France and Spain (43 per cent and 57 per cent respectively) but have fallen in the past year.

Signs of easier credit but alternative funding on the rise:

While the number of firms who say bank, funding has become more difficult still outnumber those that say it has become easier, the gap has narrowed significantly. A year ago, a net 15 per cent of respondents said bank funding had become more difficult (22 per cent found it more difficult and 7 per cent found it easier); now that figure has shrunk to just 8 per cent. And in the US, the numbers saying credit has got easier now outweigh those that say it has got more difficult (14 per cent versus 13 per cent). However, more small business owners are by-passing the banks. There has been a sharp rise in the numbers turning to crowd-sourcing (six per cent raised money through this route in the past year), venture capital (6 per cent), re-mortgaging their house (six per cent) or raising money from family and friends (12 per cent). One in ten (10 per cent) US firms now raises money from non-bank lenders such as debt funds.

Divide over Brexit:

The research shows that 16 per cent of small business owners see Brexit as a negative for their business but 14 per cent see it as a positive. Overall, this represents a drop in the number that view Brexit as a negative - a year ago, a net balance of firms in all six countries saw Brexit as a negative (20 per cent vs 9 per cent who saw it as a positive). In the UK, a net five per cent of small firms still see Brexit as a negative, but in the US a net seven per cent now believe it will be good for their business. Concern over Brexit is still a big issue in Spain: 21 per cent of Spanish respondents see Brexit as a negative compared with 9 per cent who see it as a positive.

Widespread use of mentors: