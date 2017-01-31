Why Britain is a nation of secret entrepreneurs

Take a look

Britain is a nation of secret entrepreneurs, with one in three people enjoying hobbies they believe could one day become their business. Almost a fifth (15 per cent) are already using their passion project to earn money.

One in 10 Brits is considering starting a business in 2017, with almost half (44 per cent) saying they would be prepared to see a drop in salary if it allowed them to pursue their dream job.

A third of the employees surveyed also admitted to ‘moonlighting’ and working extra work hours on top of their main job. Unsurprisingly, money is the biggest (46 per cent) factor driving people to seek extra work. However, one in five moonlight to develop new skills, with a fifth saying it helped them have fun and meet new people.

Despite it being so commonplace, two thirds of people working extra hours admit they are worried about how their boss will react when they find out.

Darren Fell, CEO of Crunch Accounting, who commissioned the research, said: “Self-employment is on the rise in Britain, with the number of people working for themselves growing 40% since 2000. This number is set to reach a record 5 million by the end of the decade. So, it makes sense that British employees are starting to look at their passion projects and hobbies, and ask, why can’t I make a go of this as a career?”