KPMG launches new Digital Degree Apprenticeship Programme

Here’s what you need to know

KPMG announces the launch of its digital degree apprenticeship, KPMG360o Digital, providing training and guidance to the next generation of tech experts. The four-year programme combines on-the-job work experience with the opportunity to gain a BSc degree from BPP University in Digital and Technology Solutions, whilst earning a salary. Tuition fees are fully funded by KPMG and successful candidates will work towards a permanent role at the end of the programme.

KPMG 360o Digital will initially be based in London (13 places), Manchester (10 places) and Leeds (4 places) with places still available for a 2018 start in North West locations. The scheme will allow apprentices to embark on a number of placements within teams across the firm including technology solutions, cyber security and forensic services. Successful applicants will be offered the opportunity to master new technologies such as cloud, data analytics and artificial intelligence alongside our existing experts who will support them in their career progression.

Anna Purchas, head of people for KPMG in the UK said:

“Increasing emphasis on new technology has been seen across businesses globally. This means that individuals and organisations alike must adapt and evolve constantly to be able to provide the best services to clients.

“For those joining the KPMG 360 Digital Degree Apprenticeship the programme allows trainees to not only gain a degree, but also to acquire valuable on the job experience. In addition we provide learning and development opportunities which are essential for both personal and professional growth.

“Technological change provides an opportunity to enhance the services we offer, but this cannot be done unless the skills of our workforce match the investment we are making in new technology. The introduction of this new programme highlights the value we place on technical specialists who are just as good with cutting-edge technology as they are with facts and figures.”