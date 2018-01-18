Essex revealed to be the UK’s cyber fraud hotspot

Here’s why

Essex is the hotspot for cyber fraud cases in the UK, new research by the UK’s largest independent tech retailer Ebuyer has revealed.

The research was conducted by analysing estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) on fraud and computer misuse. Focusing on the number of fraud offences which were referred to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, it has been revealed that Essex had the highest rate of the crime per 1,000 population, with 9,987 offences reported from June 2016 to July 2017- up from 8,172 the previous year.

Although London Metropolitan Police reported the highest figure for fraud offences (42,490), its rate per 1,000 was lower, putting the capital in second place. Thames Valley was also revealed as a hotspot for the crime, with 10,835 offences reported during the 12 month period.

Looking at the highest number of fraud crimes reported as compared to the area’s population from June 2016 to July 2017, the top 10 cyber fraud hotspots are:

1. Essex (9,987) - rate of 6 per 1,000 population

2. London (42,490) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

3. Thames Valley (10,835) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

4. Kent (8,249) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

5. Hertfordshire (6,381) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

6. Surrey (6,240) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

7. Northamptonshire (3,507) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

8. Warwickshire (2,652) - rate of 5 per 1,000 population

9. Greater Manchester (10,540) - rate of 4 per 1,000 population

10. Hampshire (7,646) rate of 4 per 1,000 population