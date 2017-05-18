Demotivated office employees share their workspace wish list
How do you feel about your office?
A survey recently completed by the workplace consultants Peldon Rose found that a fifth of workers admit their office environment actually hinders their productivity. As well as this half of job hunters said they would turn down a position if they didn’t like the workspace.
A new study by Tiles Direct could help employers and managers to reinvent their workspace.
A total of 1,000 9-5 workers across the UK were asked if office design influences their decision to accept a job.
A huge 61 per cent of 16-24 year olds said they make their decisions based on how a workplace looks.
Workers were also asked what’s missing from their environment, this was the outcome:
● More natural light: 41.0 per cent
● Better lunch/break area: 25.5 per cent
● More personalised workspace: 22.0 per cent
● Better amenities (e.g. coffee machine, water cooler): 20.5 per cent
● Better office furniture: 17.6 per cent
● Introduction of colour/art on the walls: 16.0 per cent