Demotivated office employees share their workspace wish list

How do you feel about your office?

A survey recently completed by the workplace consultants Peldon Rose found that a fifth of workers admit their office environment actually hinders their productivity. As well as this half of job hunters said they would turn down a position if they didn’t like the workspace.

A new study by Tiles Direct could help employers and managers to reinvent their workspace.

A total of 1,000 9-5 workers across the UK were asked if office design influences their decision to accept a job.

A huge 61 per cent of 16-24 year olds said they make their decisions based on how a workplace looks.

Workers were also asked what’s missing from their environment, this was the outcome:

● More natural light: 41.0 per cent

● Better lunch/break area: 25.5 per cent

● More personalised workspace: 22.0 per cent

● Better amenities (e.g. coffee machine, water cooler): 20.5 per cent

● Better office furniture: 17.6 per cent

● Introduction of colour/art on the walls: 16.0 per cent