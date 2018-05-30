Demand for jobs offering unlimited holidays grows by 5% each month

Here’s why

According to new research by search platform, Joblift, unlimited holiday vacancies increased by 5% monthly, but the increase in demand for these positions outweighs the increase in supply.

The UK leads the way in terms of the number of vacancies offering this perk – in comparison to Germany, France and the Netherlands – but are not increasing at a competitive rate. However, only 5,359 vacancies offering unlimited annual leave have been published in the UK in the last two years. These job postings have increased by an average of 5% each month – more than double the 2% average increase in the UK’s job market as a whole.

Despite worries around how beneficial unlimited holiday policy is to employees, there has been a huge increase in the number of people searching for these roles. Joblift has determined that there has been a 26% monthly increase in the number of people in Britain searching Google for jobs offering unlimited holiday. This shows that the increase in demand for vacancies with unlimited holiday is outweighing the increase in supply, suggesting more employees should perhaps adopt this policy.

Joblift compared the vacancies with unlimited leave with postings advertising an above minimum (28 days’) set amount of paid leave. 391,035 vacancies advertising more than 28 days’ holiday were published in the UK in the last 24 months – almost 73 times more than the unlimited holiday vacancies – and these vacancies increased by 3% monthly on average. It was also seemingly easier to fill the job postings which advertised more than 28 days’ holiday. These vacancies stayed online for an average of 32 days before being filled, nine days less than the average for unlimited vacation jobs. Developers and Programmers are the most popular jobs which offer unlimited holiday as a perk, followed by Recruitment Advisors, and Sales Managers. In terms of salaries, unlimited holiday vacancies offered a more substantial pay packet. Of the 2,596 vacancies that stated a salary, the average salary was £42,542, more than £10,000 more than the average salary of £31,752 for the 274,025 vacancies (with more than 28 days’ holiday) that stated a salary.