British companies in talks to offer egg freezing as a perk to female employees

What do you think?

British firms are currently in talks with IVF clinics regarding offering egg freezing as a perk to female employees.

The UK’s largest private chain of clinics, CARE Fertility has said companies are exploring the possibilities.

This new benefit would mean that women in their 20s and 30s could focus solely on their careers.

Both companies such as Apple and Google already offer this perk to their employees.

They also said this empowers women and gives them other choices.

Some have been criticising the move, Josephine Quintavalle from Comment of Reproductive Ethics said: “If you think you’re emancipated by doing this I’d say to women ‘wake up’.

“This is not what female emancipation is about.

“I think a lot of people have been taken in by IVF and think it’s an easy option but when it’s been done purely to protect their job I think it’s extraordinary that women think this is liberating.”