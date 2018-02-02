Blockchain powered health and fitness app sets out to raise $15m in initial coin offering as they announce beta launch

One to watch

According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60+ today, 0.9 billion people, is set to grow to 1.4 billion by 2013, and to a staggering 2.1 billion by 2050.

Keeping this population healthy should therefore be a top priority for the global biomedical industry and something blockchain powered health and fitness app Eterly is working towards as they commence their ICO with a fundraising target of $15m dollars.

The business is backed by one of world’s premier deep tech and life sciences investors; London based longevity expert Dmitry Kaminsky. Dmitry is a co-founder and Managing Partner at Deep Knowledge Ventures (DKV), a Hong Kong based investment fund focused on DeepTech and advanced science projects utilizing an impact investment approach.

Eterly launched to the public for this first time last week as CEO Andrew Ahachinsky presented the health and fitness app, and underlying blockchain longevity project at the Precision Medical World Conference, in San Francisco.

Eterly is an Artificial Intelligence app designed to reinforce habits for a happier, and longer life. Using proprietary technology, the latest medical research, and advanced AI techniques, Eterly has been custom built to act like a personal coach, custom designing and adjusting, in real time, a health and fitness routine mapped to precisely fit every user’s specific needs.

Thanks to the combination of its blockchain based data storage facility, and machine learning techniques, Eterly’s app has the ability to understand you on a deeply individual level. It will even help users discover if they have a predisposition for certain types of illness, and help them take steps to prevent the onset of life-threatening diseases.

The Eterly app dovetails seamlessly with users’ fitness tracker wearable devices, collecting, storing and processing data to make smart, proactive recommendations to maximise the benefit of users everyday healthy lifestyle choices, in a fun and friendly way.

More than just a fitness tracker:

Nutrients tracking; users can track their intake of vitamins and minerals to they are getting a healthy and balanced diet;

Sleep patterns; one of the most important contributors to overall health, Eterly will make sure users are getting enough, whether quality or quantity;

Daily activity analysis; input information about your health, lifestyle and daily routine to receive immediate feedback about all aspects of your lifestyle;

Interactive and intuitive design; sleek, functional and simplified so that you receive only the information that you need;

Daily longevity score; there is more to the Eterly app than counting calories and steps; users can access cutting edge research and learn about developments in health, fitness and diet science

Real time feedback - make the right lifestyle choices on the go.

There is no one-way to get healthy because we are all unique, and this is where other fitness and dieting apps can fall down. Eterly takes your specific information and customizes every aspect of its artificial intelligence to focus on you, not just people like you. Get healthier in a way that works for you.

Determined to make a real change within drug development and biotechnology, Eterly is committed to develop better quality aging biomarkers, develop and refine an algorithmic “longevity score” for every user, updated daily. To create a superfast, blockchain powered health data processor as well as participate in the development of longevity treatments and products for domestic pets.

London based Kaminsky made headlines around the world by promising a 1 million dollar reward to the first person to break the current world record for longevity, which currently stands at 122.5 years, and is held by Frenchwoman Jeanne De Calment.

The game is on!