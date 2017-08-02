British Airways systems crash again

Second time since May

British Airways systems crashed again this morning leading to long delays and ‘total chaos’ at Heathrow and Gatwick.

Passengers described ‘total chaos’ at Heathrow and problems were also reported at Gatwick after the check-in systems crashed.

The airline said the fault was resolved at about 9am BST and the system was now operating normally and apologised for the ‘temporary’ problem.

A spokesman for BA said: “We are sorry for the temporary check-in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning.

“This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

In May the airline suffered an IT failure, around 75,000 passengers faced severe disruption over three days of chaos which say 726 flights cancelled and left some stranded.

BA said the problem occurred because an engineer disconnected a power supply.

Bott & Co have said to LondonLovesBusiness, that if passengers are delayed for over two hours, they are entitled to care and assistance. However, if the delay exceeds three hours, they could then be eligible for monetary compensation under EU Regulation 261/2004. Passengers can find out about care and assistance and claiming for flight delays here.



In the case of a cancelled flight within 7 days of the departure date (it’s different again for cancellations between 14 and 7 days of departure date) the amounts claimable and criteria are quite different than that of a delayed flight.



Bott & Co have published some information specific to this on their website: British Airways Flight Cancellations: Your guide to claiming, this includes the amounts for cancellations with and without alternative flights offered.



Coby Benson, Flight Delay Legal Manager at Bott & Co, said: “Despite having to pay millions of pounds in compensation following the system outage in May 2017, British Airways have still failed to take adequate measures to avoid a widespread system failure. As such, BA passengers have yet again had to endure long delays and cancellations, at one of the busiest times of the year.



“These circumstances are far from extraordinary and as such the passengers will be entitled to compensation of up to 600 Euros together with reimbursement of their reasonably incurred expenses.”



If you are an affected passenger you can use Bott & Co flight checker to see if they can claim for compensation for a delay or cancellation.