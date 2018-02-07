Britain's bizarre business naming habits

5,313 companies include Yorkshire in their name

To shed some light on company naming habits, Premier Business Care have conducted research into the thousands of UK businesses registered at Companies House.

The findings show that unexpectedly, 62 UK companies cited ‘Brexit’ within their business names during 2017, potentially being forward-thinking for March 2019.

Regionally, Scottish are most proud of their heritage, with the term ‘Scotland’ or ‘Scottish’ (9,888) cited within business names 3 times more than ‘Britain’ and ‘British’ (3,129) and being 4 times more popular than ‘England or English’ (2,438).

In a similar vein, the research also found that entrepreneurs registered in Yorkshire like to cite their county more than any other region in the UK, with 5,313 companies including Yorkshire within their company name.

The research also confirms that several companies borrow brand capital from prestige regions. 6,539 UK businesses were seen to be using Oxford and Cambridge in their company name – most likely due to the regions’ status and heritage.

When looking at first name mentions, 8,090 businesses are named John, being the most popular name in the UK. This followed by James with 7,680 businesses. Controversially, “Rose” is the only female name to feature on the top 15 first names with 3,392.

When looking at Sons Vs Daughters in company names, a staggering 16,859 include the words ‘Son’ or ‘Sons’ In contrast, only 320 names include the word ‘Daughter’.

Delving into other territories, green (11,722) blue (8,503) and red (6,876) are the most popular colours used in company names. With fish (3,069) being the most popular animal followed by fox (2,093) dog (1,801) and eagle (1,350.)

In terms of length, over half of business names in the UK are between 17-27 characters in length, with the average company name being 22 characters long.

A spokesperson for Premierline Business Care told us: “Deciding on a business name is often seen as an exciting prospect for business owners. It is important that when picking a name, startups ensure it resonates with the real world.”