Accountants are key business funding advisers to UK companies

56 per cent of business leaders rely on accountants to make finance decision

MarketInvoice, the business finance company, reveals insights from a survey of businesses on their funding needs and wider concerns.

When it comes to making business funding decisions, over half (56 per cent) of business leaders reported that accountants are their most important external advisers when considering business finance options. They are twice as important to businesses than commercial finance brokers (23 per cent), while only 6 per cent would consider speaking to a bank directly.

Support and guidance from accountants will be critical over the next 6 months as businesses navigate an uncertain period with more than a third (38 per cent) anticipating a cash squeeze. The majority reported that they would turn to invoice finance (35 per cent) then bank overdrafts (30 per cent) for additional funding whilst 7 per cent would look to their business credit card.

Those businesses unable to remedy their cash squeeze acknowledge compromises will have to be made. The research shows that a third (34 per cent) would forfeit expansion plans, a further third (33 per cent) said they would forgo launching new products and a fifth (20 per cent) would reduce marketing spend.

Darvish Heshejin, Head of Partnerships at MarketInvoice, commented: “Accountants and commercial finance brokers are increasingly becoming the default go-to for companies seeking advice on business finance, especially where funding is required quickly.”

“It’s imperative that these professionals are aware of the wider funding opportunities available to provide the best, most comprehensive advice to their clients and find the solution that fits.”