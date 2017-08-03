£2m refurbishment at London’s unique Glaziers Hall

Here’s what they did

Glaziers Hall, a Grade II-listed central London conference and events venue, has announced the start of a £2m renovation that will see it increase in size and take on a modern new look ahead of this year’s busy festive period.

The internal transformation, overseen by specialist heritage architects LYN Atelier and Demant Cole Design, will incorporate the building’s original brick walls and wharf-like features. It will enable Glaziers Hall to increase its floorspace by 33 per cent, thanks to the creation of two new riverside rooms and a state-of-the-art basement level. The renovated venue will reopen with a total of seven beautifully decorated rooms this autumn – including its famed River Room that overlooks the Thames.

One of the most striking additions to the venue will be the new basement that will feature a bespoke wine cellar built into one of London Bridge’s original arches and designed by industry-leading Sorrells Custom Wine Cellars. The centuries-old wall will provide the backdrop for this new feature room, ensuring that Glaziers Hall retains the traditional features for which it has become known.

Home to three of the City of London’s livery companies, The Worshipful Company of Glaziers, The Worshipful Company of Scientific Instrument Makers and The Worshipful Company of Launderers, the renovation will reaffirm Glaziers Hall’s status as a leading commercial events venue in the heart of England’s capital. Counting Amazon, London Fashion Week and the House of Switzerland as part of the London 2012 Olympics as previous clients, its renowned River Room also provided a filming location for Hollywood blockbuster Bridget Jones’ Baby.

Glaziers Hall hosts around 420 commercial events each year. Formerly the venue has been used for international press conferences for sports events ranging from the UFC to the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race, London Fashion Week shows for AW16, product launches for L’Oreal, Ritual Cosmetics and Unilever’s World Food Programme events.

Samantha Enstone, Managing Director at Glaziers Hall, commented: “We’re confident this ambitious project will breathe new life into Glaziers Hall and strengthen our reputation as a world-class events venue in the heart of London. Glaziers Hall has a fantastic story behind it, and the renovations have been meticulously designed to boost its contemporary vibe while preserving our wonderful heritage.”