Wagamama, football clubs 'named and shamed' for minimum wage violation

List reveals 9,200 underpaid employees within 179 firms

Restaurant chain Wagamama, TGI Fridays, hotel giant Marriott Hotels and fashion retailer Karen Millen have been “named and shamed” by the Government for failing to pay some workers the national minimum wage.

These chains are among 179 employers on a list released by the Business Department, which also included football clubs like Stoke City and Birmingham City, the rugby union club London Irish.

As the worst offender on the list, Wagamama blamed “an inadvertent misunderstanding” of the rules on staff uniforms for the blunder. It has repaid an average of £50 to 2,630 employees.

It was followed by TGI Friday’s and hotel giant Marriott.

Business minister Andrew Griffiths told media: “There are no excuses for short-changing workers. This is an absolute red line for this government, and employers who cross it will get caught - not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200% of wages owed. Today’s naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on 1 April.”

