Van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona

Terror attack…

A van has ploughed into crowds in a tourist area in the city centre of Barcelona, leaving dozens injured.

The national Spanish police have said a van has crashed into people injuring dozens in a busy tourist area in the centre of Barcelona.

Terror attack happened right in front of us. White van drove into crowed and many injured #Barcelonapic.twitter.com/8quhxBkKRu — Heather (@h_stewart03) August 17, 2017

Local media has also reported that two armed men have entered a restaurant in the city and taken hostages.

Emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.

The Ministry of the Interior said on Twitter: “There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured.”

The metro and train stations close to the crash on Las Ramblas have been closed by emergency services.

Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, told the BBC: “There was a loud noise and everybody ran for cover. There were a lot people, lots of families [at the site], this is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.

“I think several people were hit. It was horrible, there was panic. Terrible.”

Sky News said El Pais newspaper reported the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

AFP news agency said on twitter that police say the van incident is a ‘terrorist attack.’

This story is being updated….