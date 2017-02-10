Unbeerlievable: Checkout these worldly facts on Beer

Take a look…

The great British boozer has been the hub of our communities for centuries all over the UK. Have you ever sat in a pub and wondered about the historical facts? Did you know any of these facts?

Pub Statistics…

In total the beer and pub sector supports almost 900,000 jobs. 46 per cent of those employed in the sector are 16-24 year olds.

There are approximately 49,500 pubs and bars in the UK. There is approximately 16,000 in London.

The Red lion is the most common named pub in the UK followed by the Crown, Royal Oak and the White Hart. There is approximately a total of 245 other known pub names across the UK.

Around 13 million tourists visit pubs every year here in the UK.

Beer and pubs contribute £22bn to UK GDP and generate £13bn in tax revenue.

For every 10 drinks sold in a pub, 7 are beer, 1 is wine, 1 is cider and 1 is spirits.

Ye Olde times…

The three reputedly oldest known inns across the UK:

1. The Old Ferryboat in Holywell Cambridge dates back as early as 560

2. Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans which is listed in the Guinness Book of records and dates back to 795.

3. Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem which is built in to the rock under Nottingham Castle which dates back to 1189.

In 1814, almost 400,000 gallons of beer flooded several streets in London after a huge vat ruptured in the parish of St. Giles.

Henry VIII’s Hampton Court entourage drank a staggering 13,000 pints each day

5,000 years ago Egyptian pyramid workers were paid with 4-5 liters of beer. They were given pay stubs which can be found at the British Museum. Beer then was known as “Hqt” or Heket.

Beer dates back to the fifth millennium BC making it the oldest known recipe.

Since before the 17 th Century Beer used to be drank hot.

Back in the Middle Ages beer was consumed more than water as the alcohol was safer to drink.

In the 13th Century monks at St. Paul’s brewed 67,814 gallons of beer a year.

Sir Winston Churchill on the January 26th, 1932 was given a Dr’s note allowing him to drink “unlimited” alcohol during the American prohibition whilst there visiting. Churchill called the concept of Prohibition “an affront to the whole history of mankind.”

Across the world…