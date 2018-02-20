UK will not have 'Mad Max' economy post Brexit, David Davis to say

The Brexit Secretary will be meeting business leaders in Austria today

In a speech today, David Davis is expected to say that Britain will not be “plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction” after it leaves the EU, as he attempts to dispel concerns of EU leaders.

While talking to business leaders in Austria today, the Brexit Secretary will try to reassure critics that they are mistaken to think Britain will focus on deregulation after it leaves the trading bloc, and how UK hopes that “mutual recognition” of regulations will continue after Brexit.

“They fear that Brexit could lead to an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom. With Britain plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction.These fears about a race to the bottom are based on nothing, not history, not intention, nor interest. But while I profoundly disagree with them — it does remind us all that we must provide reassurance,” Davis is expected to say, according to excerpts of his speech.

Davis will talk about how Britain will continue to maintain the highest global standards and is committed to workers’ rights, financial regulation, animal welfare and the environment.

He will also argue for continued co-operation between the UK and the EU to ensure “frictionless” trade: “A crucial part of any such agreement is the ability for both sides to trust each other’s regulations and the institutions that enforce them.”

“The certainty that Britain’s plan, its blueprint for life outside of Europe, is a race to the top in global standards not a regression from the high standards we have now, can provide the basis of the trust.”