UK freezing: 7 #beastfromtheast tweets to crack you up!
As temperatures plunge below freezing across Britain, hundreds of schools have been closed, dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled and a number of crashes have been reported across the country.
However, despite all issues, the arctic chill has not stopped people from having a little fun on Twitter.
#beastfromtheast #Snowmageddon what people are acting like pic.twitter.com/rbwFhoMUlI
— Alex Moon (@alex_moon89) February 27, 2018
Be careful out there! #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/Kvv7jRT8ZZ
— Shane Byrne (@shanebyrneoffic) February 26, 2018
Please send supplies #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/ygUTULlMlO
— Scott Waller (@wallerbloke1) February 26, 2018
More like ‘small rodent from the east’ #beastfromtheast
— Stu Milligan (@stu_milligan) February 27, 2018
Don’t forget to regularly take breaks from you computer to get some fresh air…
…And have a snowball fight. #beastfromtheast #SNOWMAGGEDON pic.twitter.com/8XDjFQilAb
— Dream Reality Interactive (@DRI_HQ) February 27, 2018
When the #beastfromtheast interferes with your outfit plans #SNOWMAGGEDON #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/YBWJOnEDzU
— Heels and The City (@HATC_official) February 27, 2018
#beastfromtheast #SNOWMAGGEDON
The beast was hungry…
pic.twitter.com/CZNUQNPkTT
— Mark C (@TheHappyKipper) February 27, 2018
No Kale in my local Waitrose…it’s always the innocents who suffer in times of crisis! #beastfromtheast #panicbuying
— Leighton (@surrealmadrid) February 27, 2018