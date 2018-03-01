UK diners more likely to splash the cash on their mum than a first date

Mum is head of the table

OpenTable, the world’s leading restaurant booking service, has today revealed the ‘eat-onomics’ of dining out, highlighting just how much cash British diners are willing to part with on different dining occasions, with Mother’s Day coming out ahead of wooing a first date.

Wedding anniversaries top the table as the UK’s most extravagant restaurant expenditure, with the average sum consumers are willing to part with totalling £97, almost a third more than we’re willing to fork out on Father’s Day (£66).

Whilst we’re keen to impress our potential love interests, with first dates coming it at an average of £72, our hearts lie with mums where the average spend totals £73 on Mother’s Day.

However, it seems we’re a nation of true romantics as treating our spouses on anniversaries (£97), birthdays (£86), or a date night with the other half (£77) take the top three slots.

Either equality is alive, or chivalry is dead as the research revealed that almost four in ten British men now insist on splitting the bill when wining and dining with their other half. The study into British attitudes towards paying for meals out also revealed that 23 percent of men think it’s only fair the bill should be split 50 / 50. However, a further 16 percent of the men polled admitted they prefer to split the bill with their dining partner based on exactly what has been eaten or drunk.

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments, “Taking someone out for a meal is the easily one of the best ways of spending time together, connecting over great food and great company. But the biggest worry can often be how much you should spend – too little and you don’t impress, while too much is seen as extravagant. Tasting menus for special occasions, and offers or set menus on dining holidays like Mother’s Day, provide a fantastic opportunity for diners to opt for something a little special whilst already knowing the cost of the bill before tucking in.”