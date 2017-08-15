Two passengers injured at Kings Cross station in a ‘slow speed buffer collision’

15 August 2017 | By Sarah Dunsby

Kings Cross

Here’s what happened

Tuesday morning, the 5:13am Royston service hit the buffers at Kings Cross station, Network Rail said it was a “slow speed buffer collision” at approximately 6:20am on platform nine, two passengers had minor injuries.

Also, this morning a train derailed near Waterloo station sparking rush hour chaos this morning and passengers have been advised to avoid the station.

Three people were treated following the incident but the London Ambulance Service said: ‘thankfully they did not need to go to hospital’.

