Two passengers injured at Kings Cross station in a ‘slow speed buffer collision’

Here’s what happened

Tuesday morning, the 5:13am Royston service hit the buffers at Kings Cross station, Network Rail said it was a “slow speed buffer collision” at approximately 6:20am on platform nine, two passengers had minor injuries.

yes it did and we all went flying! did not expect that or saw it coming just a big bang and smoke, not the best start to the morning — Natasha Coello (@NatashaC29) August 15, 2017

Also, this morning a train derailed near Waterloo station sparking rush hour chaos this morning and passengers have been advised to avoid the station.

A train appears to have hit the buffers on platform 9 at King’s Cross. pic.twitter.com/90dXGmR9Bp Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) August 15, 2017

Three people were treated following the incident but the London Ambulance Service said: ‘thankfully they did not need to go to hospital’.