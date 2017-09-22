Trump administration plans fresh sanctions on North Korea

But will they work?

Just days after threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea, President Donald Trump announced today that the US is set to impose fresh sanctions on the renegade country in a bid to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Just hours after this announcement, North Korea’s foreign minister gave a scornful response to Trump’s threat and likened it to the sound of “a dog barking”.

In his maiden address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “Rocket Man” who is on a suicide mission. He had first referred to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by this nickname in a tweet on Sunday, “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” Trump went on to say that the US may have to “totally destroy” North Korea if it did not stop its nuclear programme. He then called upon the nations present at the UN to work together to counter this threat.

The U.N. Security Council had unanimously passed fresh measures last week to punish the communist dictatorship economically. Trump has repeatedly pressed China to do more to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions. North Korea has reportedly tested ballistic missiles and an apparent hydrogen bomb in recent weeks in the face of international economic sanctions and warnings.