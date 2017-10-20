Treasury Committee launches inquiry into the UK’s economic relationship with the EU

Here’s why

The Treasury Committee is today launching a new inquiry into the UK’s economic relationship with the EU. The inquiry will consider, among other things, transitional arrangements, preparedness for ‘no deal’, and the long-term economic relationship.

The first evidence session of this inquiry will be on Wednesday 25 October with Sir Ivan Rogers, Professor Sir Alan Dashwood QC, and Professor Catherine Barnard.

It will consider the progress of the negotiations to date, the design and governance of transitional arrangements, and the shape of the long-term economic relationship.

Commenting on the launch of the inquiry, Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:

“The progress and outcome of the Brexit negotiations will have profound implications for the economy and public finances.

“The Committee will consider the short-term risks to an orderly withdrawal, and the shape of the long-term economic relationship.

“Firms and individuals need certainty about the situation after March 2019. The priority of the inquiry, therefore, will be to consider the negotiation, design and governance of transitional arrangements.”