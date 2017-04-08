Travel chaos for Grand National as rail strikes take place

Chaos

Today will see the biggest horse race of the year, on what is also expected to be the hottest day of the year which is going to be utter misery for commuters attending the Grand National due to Southern Rail 24-hour strike.

Aintree the home to the Grand National will be expecting tens of thousands many of which will travel by train however, there are fewer trains or no trains on other parts of the network.

Managing Director Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde of Merseyrail said: “Despite the RMT’s best efforts to scupper this iconic event and create misery for the tens of thousands of people who look forward to it all year, we’ve developed a timetable aimed at getting as many people between central Liverpool and Aintree as we normally do on Grand National day.”