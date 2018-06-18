Train hits and kills 3 in south London

‘Unexplained’ deaths

Three people have died after they were hit by a train in south London today, with police treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’.

According to the Transport Police, they were called to Loughborough Junction near Brixton at 7.30 this morning where three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are now being carried out to identify the bodies. “My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway,” Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.