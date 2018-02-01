Theresa May wants EU citizens' rights to change after transition

Find here

Theresa May has indicated that she will negotiate a proposal with Brussels on changing the rights for EU citizens arriving in Britain during a transition phase after that period ends.

“Anyone who comes to the UK before March 2019 will have the rights as set out in the December deal. Anyone who comes after that period will have the same rights as now during the implementation period,” the spokesman said.

He added: “During the implementation period, we’ll introduce a registration scheme for new arrivals. The ongoing rights of those people who arrived during the implementation period following the end of that period are a matter for negotiation. The PM was clear that those rights would be different from those who came before.”

It is understood that a deal had been reached on citizens’ rights in December, which set a March 29, 2019 as the deadline after which migrants moving to Britain from the EU could not expect to accrue the same rights as before.

However, Brussels now insists that freedom of movement should continue until the transition ends when Britain formally quits the customs union.